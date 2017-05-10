-
Cloud
Microsoft is extending Azure IoT to the edge of the network
The launch of Azure IoT Edge was one of Microsoft’s slightly more esoteric but interesting announcements at its Build developer conference in Seattle… Read More
Microsoft Teams’ developers can now publish their apps
Microsoft announced this morning at its Build 2017 conference that all developers can now publish their Microsoft Teams applications through the Office… Read More
Microsoft builds a full cloud-based Bash shell into its Azure Portal
At its Build developer conference, Microsoft today announced a new feature for the Azure Portal, its central dashboard for managing applications that run on… Read More
Artificial Intelligence
Microsoft’s Presentation Translator translates presentations in real time
A lot of what Microsoft is showing at its Build conference this week is squarely aimed at developers. But in the barrage of news about Azure, Visual Studio and… Read More
Artificial Intelligence
Microsoft launches a new service for training deep neural networks on Azure
At its Build developer conference, Microsoft today announced the launch of Azure Batch AI Training. While that’s a mouthful, the name pretty much tells… Read More
Cloud
Microsoft is giving ISVs new incentives to deploy on Azure
As part of its Build developer conference, Microsoft is launching a new program for independent software vendors (ISVs) today that aims to make its Azure… Read More
Artificial Intelligence
After Harman Kardon, HP signs on to launch Cortana-enabled devices, too
Earlier this week, Harman Kardon announced the Invoke, its Cortana-enabled Amazon Echo competitor. While Harman Kardon was the first company to integrate… Read More
Developer
Huzzah, Visual Studio for Mac is now available to all
After a few months in preview form, Visual Studio for Mac is now officially officially available. This version of Microsoft’s flagship development tool is… Read More
Developer
Microsoft launches Azure Database for MySQL and PostgreSQL
While Microsoft’s big Azure database news today is the launch of Cosmos DB, its new “planet-scale” distributed database service, there is a… Read More
Cloud
Microsoft’s Cognitive Services get customizable models for search, image classification and A/B testing
At its Build developer conference, Microsoft announced it is adding four new services to the 25 already available for Cognitive Services, its platform for… Read More