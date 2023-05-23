Apple confirms iMessage is currently experiencing issues

If you’re having trouble accessing iMessage, you’re not alone. The tech giant’s support page states that iMessage is currently experiencing some issues. The page says “users may be unable to send or download attachments in iMessage.” Apple’s page says that the issues are still ongoing.

According to third-party web monitoring service Downdetector, users are also having issues sending and receiving messages. It appears that issues began at around 8:50 AM PT/ 11:50 AM ET.

Unfortunately, there’s not much you can do if you’re experiencing issues with the messaging service, and it’s unknown when the issues will be resolved. TechCrunch has reached out to Apple to learn more about the outage and will update this story once we learn more.

Apple other online services, such as iCloud and the App Store, do not seem to be affected by today’s outage.