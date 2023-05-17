AI touches everything, everywhere all at once at Disrupt

Like it or not, AI is part of our lives from here on out — for better or worse. In the past six months alone, TechCrunch has written nearly 600 articles focused on the impact of AI technology in our lives across industries as varied as film, healthcare, marketing and supply chains to name but a few.

The AI Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, you’ll find AI’s influential fingerprints throughout the show’s programming. It all starts at ground zero: the AI Stage — one of six new industry-specific stages this year. Come and explore the rapidly expanding capabilities and potential of artificial intelligence, and dig into the science behind the deep tech, the products it powers and the ethical, social and legal challenges that come with it.

We’ll announce the full stage lineup this summer, but here’s a very early sneak peek at who and what you’ll see and hear:

We hope you’re ready to get your AI fix, because that technology crosses into just about every industry imaginable. You’ll find informative and fascinating AI programming on our other new industry-specific stages. Check out a couple sneak peek AI highlights from the other stages — more AI-related speakers and sessions will be announced soon!

The SaaS Stage

The Security Stage

We’ll be talking with Marietje Schaake, technology policy pioneer and fellow at the Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence at Stanford University, and Meredith Whittaker (Signal Foundation) on protecting your data and security in the age of AI.

The Builders Stage

Previously known as the TechCrunch+ stage. This is where you’ll find panels and interviews with experts diving into the nuts and bolts of building and running a startup.

Hussein Yahfoufi, a product manager at Arta Finance and the co-founder of the newsletter GPT Hacks, will be on a panel discussing bootstrapping startups and may include some helpful tips on how to build with AI when strapped for cash.

AI breakouts and roundtables

Drill down to gain even more AI knowledge at the many roundtable discussions and breakout sessions scheduled throughout the day. Here are a couple Audience Choice AI contenders:

AI for Social Good: How Technologists & Nonprofits Can Partner to Deliver Lasting Impact

How the Fortune 500 Is Buying AI Software (or Not!)

Revolutionizing Healthcare with AI: Real-Life Use Cases and Solutions

Revolutionizing Retail: Using AI and Data Analytics to Drive Customer Engagement

AI touches the Startup Battlefield 200

We’re deep into vetting this year’s Startup Battlefield 200 cohort of outstanding startups to exhibit at Disrupt 2023. We’re guessing AI will be a force, but we’re keeping a tight lid on who might make the cut. However, AI made its presence known last year. Check out the videos of these three AI-focused SB 200 startups:

AI is here to stay in a big way. At Disrupt you’ll find multiple opportunities to increase your knowledge, make connections and develop collaboration possibilities across multiple industries and sectors.

