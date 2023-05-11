GitHub’s Thomas Dohmke talks open source, AI and more on the Disrupt SaaS Stage

Stating the obvious, you can’t have software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies without software developers. Creative developers build the proprietary and open-source code that fuels commercial engines around the world. Yet as we know, technologies can change entire industries. And that begs the question, what’s the future of coding in the age of AI?

It’s a huge issue and just one reason why we’re thrilled that Thomas Dohmke, the CEO of GitHub, will join us for a fireside chat on this year’s SaaS Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 on September 19-21 in San Francisco.

Acquired by Microsoft in 2018 for $7.5 billion, GitHub — now with 100 million active users — is the de facto hosting platform for millions of open source and proprietary software projects. It lets developers collaborate around shared codebases from anywhere. Two years ago, the company debuted its AI-powered programming assistant, Copilot, a service that provides suggestions for whole lines of code inside popular development environments like Visual Studio Code.

As Copilot’s and AI capabilities increase, how will that play out for developers? Could human coding become obsolete? We’re curious how Dohmke will navigate a rapidly changing dynamic that could potentially change software development as we know it.

Other possible topics include how open source developers get paid. Products from some of the most profitable companies in the world depend on free open source projects, and not everyone is keen on companies monetizing that free labor. We’re also eager to learn more about GitHub’s roadmap beyond its core git-centric products.

Given how quickly AI is changing, it’s hard to know exactly where it will be and which questions will be relevant come September. But we reckon the conversation about the future of coding — plus Dohmke’s industry insights — will add up to fireside you won’t want to miss.

Fascinated by software development since childhood, GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke built his career by building tools developers love and by accelerating innovations that change software development. He launched GitHub Copilot, the world’s first at-scale AI developer tool, and he drives the company’s core mission of making GitHub the home for all developers.

Prior to joining GitHub, Dohmke co-founded HockeyApp, and he led the company as CEO through its acquisition by Microsoft in 2014. Dohmke holds a PhD in mechanical engineering from University of Glasgow, UK.

