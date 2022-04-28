Pitch Deck Teardown: Minut

Last month, I wrote about Minut and its $14 million Series B round, an investment that closed in December.

Today, we are sharing the pitch deck the company used to raise the round, led by Almaz Capital. What does Minut do? The startup has built a privacy-forward hardware solution that helps Airbnb hosts “keep an eye” on their properties without trampling over guests’ privacy.

If you want your own pitch deck teardown feature on TC+, you’re in luck; I’m looking for additional companies and pitch decks to feature. More details and a submission form can be found here!

Slides in this deck

1 – Cover slide

2 – Really cool graphics slide that introduces the form factor of the product

3 – Market context slide

4 – “What we do” (product/solution slide)

5 – “A sensor for every short-term rental” (product/features slide)

6 – Another pretty photo of the product

7 – Market slide

8 – Customer segments slide

9 – TAM slide

10 – Competition slide

11 – Customer validation slide with Trustpilot reviews

12 – Customer validation slide with quotes from customers

13 – Business model slide (“subscription model that scales”)

14 – Traction slide — users, countries, and distribution centers

15 – “Minut by Numbers” (KPI slide)

16 – Traction slide — ARR growth

17 – Traction slide — ARR breakdown, including new, churn, expansion, and existing ARR

18 – Traction slide — compounding ARR growth

19 – “Plans by country” — Minut’s expansion plans

20 – People slide — with a photo of the team

21 – Final slide — with a pretty picture!

3 things to love

Traction, traction, traction

When I work with startups, I always tell them that if they have traction, that’s all that matters. In fact, I’ve seen startups raise money with a single slide — and when they do, it’s the traction slide.

If a startup can show that what they are doing is working, it doesn’t actually matter as much if the team is unconventional or the product is ugly: If the company is able to rake in the dough, clearly it’s worth taking a closer look.

It’s difficult to fake dollars coming in, and Minut does a really great job at telling that story; it breaks down its ARR in a way that makes the story really pop. The first traction slide shows the ARR growth. The next two slides break down the company’s churn rate and show how existing customers become more valuable over time. Super awesome.

“We are hardware, deal with it.”

A lot of investors run for the hills as soon as someone mentions physical goods. The second slide in Minut’s deck does two things: It shows how the company has a really well-designed product, but it also throws up a flag saying, “Hey, we do hardware. If you don’t like it, we’re not your people.” It helps that the product photography is beautiful, and a visual aid better explains what the company is all about. Very cleverly done.

Explains the complex market really well

The company has a slogan: “We’re the co-host that cares for your home, guests and community,” which is a fantastic introduction to the company and what it does. Then, it takes each part of the slogan and breaks it down. It’s a masterful storytelling technique that does something really important: It helps build a connection between the company’s mission and what the company needs the investor to understand. It also means that when the slogan is repeated later in the pitch, the company can rely on a short phrase that has depth and richness.

In the rest of this teardown, we’ll take a look at three things Minut could have improved or done differently, along with its full pitch deck!