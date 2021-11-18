US leads healthtech VC investment globally with $31.9bn in VC investment so far this year

Of the top 10 countries for healthtech VC investment (between 2016-2021YTD), the US leads globally with $31.9bn in VC investment so far this year, according to new research. In second place was China on $4.1bn, while the UK comes in third with $3.8bn. UK healthtech investment has risen from just $420m in 2016, an increase of nine times, whilst US investment has increased by 3.4 times.



US-based healthtech companies continue to attract the lion’s share of global VC investment, clustered around the Bay Area, New York and Boston. Over the last two years investment has started to become more globally distributed, with investment less concentrated around the US and China, said the research findings released by Dealroom.co for London & Partners.

UK healthtech growth has traditionally been driven by the so-called “Golden Triangle” of London, Oxford and Cambridge, a region home to five universities in the top 25 for life sciences and medicine.

Europe is now the fastest-growing region globally for healthtech according to the findings, with European healthtech startups raising $8.1B in 2021, up from $1.7B in 2016 and growing at a rate of 4.9 times (compared to North America at 3.5x and Asia 3.7x).