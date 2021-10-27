Here’s what’s happening today at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021

It’s go-time, folks. Get ready to soak up the latest tech and investing trends, receive actionable tips and advice and see the future trajectory of software-as-a-service. TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 kicks off today, and while SaaS has been around for quite some time, its continued momentum is undeniable and the ecosystem surrounding it just keeps…getting…bigger.

Last-minute decision makers: No judgement here. Simply buy your pass at the virtual door and join this global event.

We have quite the speaker lineup featuring the leading names across the industry — from big-name tech companies and up-and-coming startups — that are pushing the boundaries of SaaS. They’re ready to share their experience to help startup founders, developers and investors move their business forward.

Our packed agenda features 25 stellar presentations and breakout partner sessions, and we’ll point out a few highlights below. Your pass includes video-on-demand, which means you can access any sessions you missed once the event ends. No FOMO!

First off, do not miss this pack of innovative early-stage startups exhibiting at the show. Visit their virtual booths and start a conversation or request a product demo. What’s more, exhibiting founders will take part in the Startup Pitch Feedback Session. Tune in to watch them pitch to, and receive feedback from, TC staff. You might pick up a few ways to improve your own pitch.

SaaS Security, Today and Tomorrow: Enterprises face a constant stream of threats, from nation states to cybercriminals and corporate insiders. After a year where billions worked from home and the cloud reigned supreme, startups and corporations alike can’t afford to stay off the security pulse. Security experts Edna Conway (Microsoft), Wendy Nather (Cisco Secure) and Olivia Rose (Amplitude) discuss what SaaS startups need to know about security now, and in the future.

Automation’s Moment Is Now: One thing we learned during the pandemic is the importance of automation, and that’s only likely to be more pronounced as we move forward. We’ll be talking to UiPath CEO Daniel Dines, Laela Sturdy, an investor at CapitalG and Dave Wright from ServiceNow about why this is automation’s moment.

Was the Pandemic Cloud Productivity’s Spark: One big aspect of SaaS is productivity apps like Gmail, Google Calendar and Google Drive. We’ll talk with executive Javier Soltero about the role Google Workspace plays in the Google cloud strategy.

The Future is Wide Open: Many startups today have an open-source component, and it’s no wonder. It builds an audience and helps drive sales. We’ll talk with Abby Kearns from Puppet, Augusto “Aghi” Marietti from Kong and Jason Warner, an investor at Redpoint about why open source is such a popular way to build a business.

How Microsoft Shifted from on Prem to the Cloud: Jared Spataro has been with Microsoft for over 15 years and he was a part of the shift from strictly on prem software to one that is dominated by the cloud. Today he runs one of the most successful SaaS products out there, and we’ll talk to him about how Microsoft made that shift and what it’s meant to the company.

We’ve barely scratched the surface of what’s happening today at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021. Check out full the agenda (times will automatically reflect your time zone), plan your day accordingly, and get ready to take a deep dive into SaaS opportunity.