The Marvel Unlimited comics app just got a major overhaul

Marvel is rolling out a brand new version of its Marvel Unlimited comics subscription app. Among the updates are exclusive Infinity Comics, which are high-res vertical comics designed for phones and tablets. At the outset, 27 Infinity Comics are available, and you should have access to more than 100 by the end of the year. The comics include series such as X-Men Unlimited, Captain America, Black Widow, Deadpool, Shang-Chi and Venom/Carnage.

Experience an All-New, All-Different @MarvelUnlimited. The app with everything you need to read Marvel comics! Here are some updated features to help you dive into the Marvel Universe ⬇️ (1/6) pic.twitter.com/KLuAIhZV1S — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 9, 2021

The app, which was redesigned from the ground up with the help of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, now offers unlimited downloads for offline reading and a way to share content elsewhere. Marvel’s promising a streamlined design, more stability, “best-in-class speed and search tools” and personalized reading guides based on your preferences. Marvel Insider members will receive rewards for using the app too.

The monthly plan costs $10/month, while the standard annual option is $69/year. The $99/year annual plus subscription includes all the perks of a monthly or regular annual plan, as well as a membership kit, invites to in-person events and a discount at Disney’s digital store.

Marvel Unlimited hosts more than 29,000 comic issues, with more added each week. However, there’s at least a three-month gap between titles hitting shelves and Marvel bringing them to the app.

This is a welcome update for an app that was perhaps overdue for a refresh. So, you’ve been watching Marvel’s What If…? series on Disney+ (or anything else from the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and are curious about checking out the comics as well, it seems as good a time as any to try Marvel Unlimited.

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.