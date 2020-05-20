Meal delivery service Home Chef has confirmed a data breach, two weeks after a data breach seller listed a database of 8 million customer records on a dark web marketplace.

The Chicago-based company said customer names, email addresses and phone numbers were taken in the breach, along with scrambled passwords. The hackers also took the last four digits of its customers’ credit card numbers and mailing addresses, the company said.

But the company said not all customers are affected, and that it would reach out to those whose information was taken.

News of the breach was first reported by Bleeping Computer.

It comes almost two weeks after a data breach seller, named Shiny Hunters, published marketplace listings of 11 companies — including Home Chef. The listings are purportedly selling customer databases for several other large companies, including 30 million records allegedly taken from dating site Zoosk.

Although most of the companies have yet to acknowledge a breach, the Chronicle of Higher Education at Chapman University said it was aware of the dark web postings. Printing service Chatbooks also confirmed it was hacked.

Last year, a hacker known as Gnosticplayers stole close to one billion records records from dozens of websites, including 151 million user records from MyFitnessPal and 57 million user records from Houzz.