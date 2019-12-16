Buy a demo table at TC Sessions: Robotics+AI 2020 while you can

Early-stage startup founders heed this call. Lock down your opportunity to exhibit your early-stage startup in front of a veritable who’s who in the robotics and AI industries while you can. Yes, it’s only December. And yes, TC Sessions: Robotics+AI 2020 takes place months from now on March 3 in Berkeley. Here’s why timing matters.

Early-Stage Startup Exhibitor Package includes four tickets to the event. The event expects 1,500 attendees.

A one-day event, TC Sessions: Robotics+AI focuses exclusively on these two world-changing technologies. Programming features in-depth interviews, panel discussions, Q&As, workshops and networking opportunities with the industries' leading minds, makers, technologists, researchers and investors.

As one of a select number of exhibitors, you’ll place your startup in the path of those industry leaders. Here are just a few of the luminaries scheduled to speak at this year’s event.

Noah Campbell-Ready, founder and CEO of Built Robotics, a company that’s developed an autonomous bulldozer

Tessa Lau, CEO and founder of Dusty Robotics. Her company developed a construction-site robot that helps automate building layouts.

Daniel Blank, CEO of Toggle, a startup that builds robots to fabricate and assemble rebar.

Tye Brady, Amazon Robotics’ Chief Technologist. Brady will join us to talk about Amazon’s robotics efforts and the future of the automation-driven workforce.

Stuart Russell, computer scientist and world-leading expert on AI, joins us to discuss how today’s researchers and founders will determine AI’s ultimate impact on humanity.

That’s an awesome start to the speaker lineup, and we’re just getting started. We’re announcing more every week, so keep checking back. Take a look at last year’s agenda to get a sense of the kind of programming you can expect.

Hey, there’s more than one way to shine at this event. Check out Pitch Night, our new pitch competition. It’s totally free and open to founders of early-stage startups focused on robotics and AI. Simply apply here by February 1.

TC Sessions: Robotics+AI 2020 takes place on March 3 at UC Berkeley's Zellerbach Hall.

