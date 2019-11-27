CrunchMatch means efficient networking at Disrupt Berlin

Love it or hate it, networking is a necessary part of business — especially for early-stage startup founders searching for investors, customers and collaborators. When you head to Disrupt Berlin 2019 this December, you can relax a bit because we have a networking tool to help you make the most of two very full days. More on that in a moment.

That tool we mentioned? We’re talking about CrunchMatch, of course. Our free business match-making service — available to all Disrupt Berlin attendees — takes the pain out of networking and helps you zero in on the people who can help you advance your business interests. Das ist gud! Seriously, with thousands of people and hundreds of startups, CrunchMatch gives you both room to breathe and viable leads.

Plenty of founders and investors rely on CrunchMatch to find each other, but every attendee can use it to their strategic advantage. Whether you’re looking for developers, new customers, service providers, mentors or marketing help, CrunchMatch delivers the goods. Here’s how it all works.

After you register for Disrupt Berlin, we’ll send you an email to explain how to access the platform. You create your profile with specific business criteria, goals and interests. The CrunchMatch algorithm kicks into high gear to find and suggest matches. With your approval, CrunchMatch proposes meeting times and sends out meeting requests.

Last year alone, CrunchMatch facilitated more than 3,000 meetings — and 97 percent of the people who used it said they’d use it again. Here’s what Michael Kocan, managing partner at Trend Discovery, told us about his experience using CrunchMatch.

“If I see an interesting company pitch at Startup Battlefield, CrunchMatch lets me quickly schedule a meeting with them for later that day. It makes vetting deals extremely efficient.”

Disrupt Berlin 2019 takes place on 11-12 December. Don’t waste your valuable time talking to the wrong people. Let CrunchMatch do the heavy lifting while you enjoy networking the way it should be — easy and efficient.

