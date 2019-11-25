Coup shuts down its electric moped scooter service

Coup, an electric moped scooter-sharing service that operates in Berlin, Paris and Berlin, has announced in an email that it is going to shut down in all three cities. On Twitter, the company says that operating the service is “economically unsustainable” in the long term.

“We plan to discontinue our service in Berlin and Tübingen in by the middle of December 2019. It is also planned to close the COUP locations in Paris and Madrid,” the company says in its email announcement. The service still operates normally for now.

Coup also says that users who topped up their accounts with prepaid packages will get reimbursed when the service eventually shuts down.

“Even though Coup is a well-known brand in this market with a loyal customer base that regularly uses our services, operating Coup in the long term has become economically unsustainable,” Coup told a user on Twitter in French.

Bien que COUP soit reconnu sur ce marché, avec une clientèle fidèle qui utilise régulièrement ses services, le maintien des activités de COUP sur le long terme s’avère économiquement non viable. — COUP Paris (@COUP_Paris) November 25, 2019

Coup is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bosch. It operates a service with hundreds of Gogoro scooters that you can book and ride with the Coup app. Just like other free-floating micro-mobility services, you could unlock a moped scooter somewhere and leave it somewhere else as long as you remain in the operating area.

Coup competes with Cityscoot in Paris. The French startup operates a similar service and has recently announced a partnership with Uber.

We have reached out to the company and will update this article if we hear back. Here’s the full email from Coup: