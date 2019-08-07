Daily Crunch: Disney reveals streaming bundle

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Disney will bundle Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ for a monthly price of $12.99

Disney’s streaming services just became even more appealing, since you’ll be able to get the full bundle for the same price as Netflix’s standard U.S. plan.

On its own, Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month, and it will include a big chunk of the Disney-Fox content library, as well as new shows set in the Star Wars and Marvel universes.

2. Twitter ‘fesses up to more adtech leaks

Twitter may have shared user data with advertising partners, even when a user had expressly told it not to.

3. Trump attacks Google and Sundar Pichai in morning tweets

Frankly, just copy-pasting that headline made me feel tired, but these kinds of comments could have a real impact on Google’s plans.

4. FedEx ends ground-delivery contract with Amazon

This means FedEx will not be providing any last-mile delivery service for Amazon, which is expanding its own shipping capabilities considerably.

5. In a 130-page court filing, Kik claims the SEC’s lawsuit ‘twists’ the facts about its online token

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit claiming that Kik’s $100 million token sale was illegal. Now the company filed a 130-page response, asking for an early trial date and dismissal of the complaint, while also alleging that the SEC is “twisting” the facts about its token, called Kin.

6. What tech gets right about healthcare

Why is tech still aiming for the healthcare industry? It seems full of endless regulatory hurdles, not to mention stories of misguided founders with no knowledge of the space. But sometimes, startups figure it out. (Extra Crunch membership required.)

7. Segment CEO Peter Reinhardt is coming to TechCrunch Sessions: Enterprise to discuss customer experience management

As part of a panel that includes Qualtrics’ Julie Larson-Green and Adobe’s Amit Ahuja, Reinhardt will discuss the difficulties companies face in collecting data to build a picture of the customer, then using it to deliver more meaningful experiences.