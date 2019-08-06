Disney will bundle Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ for a monthly price of $12.99

Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+ will be available as a $12.99 monthly bundle with ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu.

That means the full Disney bundle (it owns ESPN and — thanks to the Fox acquisition — has a controlling stake in Hulu) will cost the same amount as Netflix’s standard U.S. plan. That’s also about $5 less than you’d pay every month if you signed up for each of the three separate subscriptions.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the pricing this afternoon as part of the company’s third quarter earnings call, as reported in Axios and elsewhere.

Earlier this year, the company announced that Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month as a standalone subscription, and will launch on November 12. At the time, executives said they were “likely” to offer a bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu as well, but they didn’t provide any concrete plans or details.

At launch, Disney+ will include a big swath of the joint Disney-Fox content library, including the first two Star Wars trilogies, the latest Marvel movies, “The Simpsons” and the Signature collection of classic Disney films, with more content added as it gets freed up from third-party deals.

Disney is also developing original shows for the service, include several Marvel shows and the Star Wars spinoff “The Mandalorian.”