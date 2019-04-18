Daily Crunch: Samsung responds to Galaxy Fold concerns

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Samsung responds to reviewer complaints about its Galaxy Fold phone

Samsung has issued a statement about its new folding phone. Apparently a number of reviewers either mistakenly destroyed their phone screens or had the screens bork on them after a few days of use.

In response, the company said it “will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter.”

2. Pinterest prices IPO above range

The company will sell 75 million shares of Class A common stock at $19 apiece in an offering that should attract $1.4 billion in new capital for the visual search engine.

3. Apple expands global recycling programs, announces new Material Recovery Lab in Austin

Apple says it’s building a new, 9,000-square-foot Material Recovery Lab based in Austin, Texas, focused on discovering future recycling processes.

4. The Mueller Report

Granted, this isn’t primarily a tech story, but it’s obviously going to be the big news of the day, and tech plays a key role. Check out all our coverage of the latest developments at the link above.

5. Twitter acqui-hires highlight-sharing app Highly

The company is scooping up the team behind highlight-sharing app Highly. This talent could help Twitter build its own version of Highly or develop other ways to excerpt the best content from websites and get it into the timeline.

6. Phantom Auto raises $13.5M to expand remote driving business to delivery bots and forklifts

Autonomous vehicles are hard and everyone seems to be waking up to that fact. Companies like Phantom Auto are expanding into new areas as they wait for autonomous vehicle developers to catch up.

7. Salesforce is buying MapAnything, a startup that raised over $84M

MapAnything helps companies build location-based workflows, something that could come in handy for sales or service calls.