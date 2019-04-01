ManoMano raises $125 million for its home improvement e-commerce platform

French startup ManoMano is raising a new funding round of $125 million (€110 million). The company operates an e-commerce website and marketplace focused on home improvement and gardening.

ManoMano is part of the great unbundling of general e-commerce platforms. By focusing on a vertical in particular, the company can provide a large product offering, competitive prices and better customer service.

The platform has generated $450 million (€400 million) in gross merchandise value last year. France is still its main market, but the company plans to become the dominant home improvement platform in Europe.

According to an interview in JDN, ManoMano plans to take a page out of Amazon’s playbook and expand its Mano Fulfillment service. As the name suggests, ManoMano plans to manage products from third-party retailers and take care of logistics.

More recently, ManoMano launched a B2B service with a few advantages for professional workers.

Eurazeo Growth, Aglaé Ventures and Bpifrance are participating in today’s funding round, with existing investors CM-CIC, Partech Ventures, Piton and General Atlantic also participating.