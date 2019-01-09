See you tonight in Vegas

We will be holding a small event during CES in Las Vegas and we want to see you! We’re looking to meet some cool hardware and crypto startups, so the good folks at Work In Progress have opened up their space to us and 200 of you all to hold a meetup and pitch-off.

We’ll have some pizza and beer and we can hit a bar after the event for some one on one time with the TC folks.

The event will be held at Work In Progress, 317 South 6th Street on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 between 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM PST.

The meetup is sold out so please attend if you’ve picked up or return it to the pool so someone else can grab it. The tickets are here. Arrive early because it looks like it will be packed! Thanks!

The companies pitching are:

Garbican

Lumen

Pundi

TeaRado

Whisker Labs

Moona

Square Off

GBatteries

Genie

Currant

Sunflower Labs