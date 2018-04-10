Vimeo debuts a Mac app for Final Cut Pro users

Vimeo today announced the launch of a new Mac app that will give video creators using Final Cut Pro more control over their file formats and video codecs. The app expands upon the existing integration with Final Cut Pro, which already offered the ability to upload to Vimeo. With the new app, creators can upload multiple files at once, track progress in a status bar, and get instant access to video links, video review pages, and embed codes, among other things.

In addition, Vimeo for macOS users can also add captions in Final Cut Pro, play videos from the app without going to a browser, and adjust the title, description, and privacy settings for their videos, notes a Vimeo blog post about the new software.

The idea is to help save video creators time when working with Final Cut Pro, while also giving them more control over their video workflow.

More broadly, however, the Mac app is representative of Vimeo’s new strategy to become a tool provider for video creators, rather than a destination site for videos, similar to YouTube.

The company shifted its business last year towards its new focus on helping the creator community get their work done. It ditched its plans for a subscription video-on-demand service, promoted its creator business lead Anjali Sud to CEO, and acquired the live video streaming platform Livestream.

Earlier this year, Vimeo launched new features aimed at simplifying video distribution across social networks, including one tool that allows live video be streamed to Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Periscope at the same time, and another offering simultaneously uploads to both Facebook and YouTube.

Whether video creators work with live video or pre-recorded video uploads, Vimeo’s big vision is to become the one-stop shop for anything creators need to get their work done – more efficiently and quickly. That, in turn, is meant to drive sign-ups for Vimeo’s paid subscription plans where the more advanced features are available.

Final Cut Pro isn’t the only video editing software Vimeo supports, the company notes – it also has an extension for Adobe Premiere Pro.

Below is the full feature set for Vimeo for macOS, which is a free download on the Mac App Store: