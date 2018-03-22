Discounted tix to Disrupt SF ’18 for students, nonprofits, government & military

TechCrunch Disrupt ranks as the premier event in the startup landscape, and our flagship event, Disrupt San Francisco 2018, which takes place September 5-7, will be our biggest and best Disrupt ever. If you haven’t heard, we’re moving to the Moscone Center West, tripling the floor space and featuring four stages of unique programming — and that’s just for starters. Of course, we want to make Disrupt SF ’18 as financially accessible as possible, which is why we’re offering students, nonprofit organizations, government employees and active military personnel steep discounts on Innovator passes.

An Innovator pass will keep you plenty busy for all three days of DSF ’18. You’ll be able to check out what’s happening on all four stages: the Main Stage, the Next Stage, Q&A Sessions and the Showcase Stage. The pass also grants you access to Startup Alley, the very heartbeat of Disrupt, where hundreds of early-stage startups showcase their cutting-edge tech to attendees, investors and the media.

Of course, there’s tons more, including Startup Battlefield, where you’ll see some of the world’s most exciting tech startups pitch in front of a panel of judges and vie for an equity-free cash prize. Who knows? You might even witness the birth of a new tech powerhouse.

You can participate in interactive workshops, use the Disrupt Mobile App to contact other attendees (we’re talking the full list, people) and you’ll get to relax and have fun at the TechCrunch After Party.

That’s a lot to digest in just three short days, so if you missed anything, don’t worry. Your Innovator pass gives you access to our library of event video content post-Disrupt.

We also realize that visiting the City by the Bay ain’t cheap, which is why the Innovator pass also includes access to discounted hotel rooms. As Kojak said, who loves ya, baby?

So, let’s get down to it. How much do these discounted tickets cost and how do they work?

Students currently enrolled in a college or university program can purchase an Innovator Pass for $295 (right now that’s a $700 savings). Note that you must present a valid student ID, proof of current enrollment or transcripts when you check in at Disrupt SF ’18 registration — otherwise, you’ll pay the full on-site pass price ($1,995).

Also, if you’re under 21 years old, you may not be able to access certain venues, like the After Party. Sorry kids, them’s the rules.

If you work for a nonprofit organization, you can buy an Innovator Pass for $495 (a savings of $500). You must provide your employee email address during the online registration process. When you check in at the Disrupt SF ’18 registration desk, you must provide proof of your organization’s 501(c) 3 designation — otherwise, you’ll pay the full on-site pass price ($1,995).

If you’re currently employed full-time by a federal, state or local government agency, if you’re an active military employee or you work for an international government agency, you can buy an Innovator Pass for $495 (a savings of $500). You must provide your valid .gov email address during the online registration process, and when you arrive at the Disrupt SF ’18 registration check-in you must present your current, valid government identification card — otherwise, you’ll pay the full on-site pass price ($1,995).

Bear in mind that you can’t combine any student, nonprofit, government and military discounts with any other discount offers, and this only applies for an Innovator Pass.

Disrupt San Francisco 2018 takes place September 5-7. Word to the wise — don’t dilly-dally around folks. The number of discounted tickets is limited. Go score your cheap tickets now, while you still can.