Crunch Report | SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch Planned for November
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Your smartphone is the key for the Tesla Model 3
Today’s Stories
- Smallest spacecraft ever launched make it to low-earth orbit
- i.am+ buys Wink, the smart home hub formerly owned by Flex and Quirky
- Stitch Fix has confidentially filed for an IPO
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Veanne Cao
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
