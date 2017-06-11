Uber’s board votes unanimously to adopt all recommendations of Holder report

Uber’s Board of Directors has voted unanimously to implement all of the recommendations contained within the report it commissioned from former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and his legal partners Tammy Albarrán. The board met Sunday to discuss the recommendations, which reportedly include a suggestion that Uber SVP Emil Michael, a trusted confidant of CEO Travis Kalanick, be asked to leave the company.

In a statement, a representative for the Board offered the following:

The Uber Board met today with Eric Holder and Tammy Albarrán. The Board unanimously voted to adopt all the recommendations of the Holder Report. The recommendations will be released to the employees on Tuesday.

Uber has been leaking pretty consistently since the report approached its conclusion, with a number of stories appearing last week including one about a senior Uber executive getting a rape victim’s medical records released since an Uber driver perpetrated the crime.

Another report claims that Kalanick is considering at least a temporary departure from the company in the wake of these recent revelations. The board reportedly considered this option during their meeting on Sunday, alongside the recommendations in Holder’s report.

The company will learn the specifics of the recommendations to be adopted Tuesday, and it’s very likely those will also be made public at that time, either through official channels or through the network of leaks that have been providing much of the information regarding the report thus far.

Featured Image: Rob Kim/Getty Images