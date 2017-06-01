Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass launches to all Xbox One owners

Xbox Game Pass, the all-you-can game monthly subscription service for Xbox One, is now available to anyone who owns the console. The service went live for Xbox Gold members last week, but is now open for anyone who both A) has an Xbox One console and B) wants to plunk down $9.99 per month to access the library of over 100 games, including Xbox 360 and Xbox One titles.

Game Pass doesn’t stream games over your internet connection, like some of its competitors, including PlayStation Now. Instead, players can download the entire game locally to their console, so that they can play on any quality connection, or even without one at all. You also get an initial 14-day free trial so you can see if you like it enough to pay.

The library includes Halo 5: Guardians and some other recent marquee games, but a lot of its value is in rolling up a bunch of the classics you may have missed out on when they were new. You can check out what’s available even if you don’t have an Xbox One, using the Xbox app on a Windows 10 PC, to see if you might be interested enough in the offering to pick up some new hardware.