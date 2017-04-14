Seriously, Disrupt fans, you guys have procrastinated long enough. Today is the last day to get your hands on Early Bird tickets to Disrupt NY 2017 — so if you want to go to the best startup show in New York for the cheapest possible price, the time to act is now.

Like right now. Now now. Get your tickets now.

Phew! Now that you’ve gotten your ticket and the pressure is off, here’s everything that early-bird ticket gets you.

To kick things off, you’ll get to peruse the Startup Alley and Hardware Alley, where promising early-stage startups will be demoing their products and services to the thousands of Disrupt attendees passing by.

Next, you’ll hear from a series of prominent entrepreneurs and investors in a series of lectures and interviews. These speakers are a veritable who’s who of the tech industry — folks like Amazon Music VP and Steve Boom, SoFi Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder Mike Cagney, and Outdoor Voices Founder and CEO Tyler Haney, to name just a few.

Then, you’ll get to check out a few dozen promising early-stage startups as they pitch our panel of judges in the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition. Battlefield companies are vying for the chance to win $50,000, the coveted Disrupt Cup and, perhaps most importantly, the attention of the tech community at large.

Finally, what better way to unwind after a long day at Disrupt than by attending the after-parties that let you keep the good times going long into the evening?

Of course, you can’t do any of it without a ticket, and today is the last day to get Early Bird Disrupt tickets for just $1,995 apiece, a full $1,000 off the final retail price. If you haven’t done so already, what the heck are you waiting for? Get your ticket today!

Disrupt NY 2017 takes place May 15-17 at Manhattan’s Pier 36. We can’t wait to see you there.