Comedian Hasan Minhaj can now direct you through traffic on Waze

Waze, the Google-owned traffic and navigation app, announced Wednesday a partnership with comedian Hasan Minhaj, who will be the newest personal navigator, entertaining users with relatable commentary on traffic, self-deprecating jokes and other funny insights about driving.

Waze is also launching new digital icons that appear on the Waze map. For instance, users can get a “suburban dad” Minivan icon, which represents Minhaj’s status as a father, and a Hasan-inspired “Mood” icon, which is how drivers (aka Wazers) appear on the map. Once enabled, users can navigate the road in “suburban dad energy” fashion.

To access the feature, go to “Customize your drive” in the menu and select Hasan Minhaj. While the new driving experience is globally available, the voice directions are only available in English.

Waze is popular for its celebrity voice packages, which have previously featured stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Neil Patrick Harris and Morgan Freeman, to name a few. Currently, Waze offers voice directions from Christina Aguilera, the Jonas Brothers, Kehlani and more.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Waze as your personal navigator in my new driving experience,” Minhaj said in a statement. “The car is where I come up with some of my best content – from jokes about traffic stalls to my experiences with the dreaded ‘Check Engine’ light. I think everyone can relate to the absurdities of driving and I love the opportunity to bring some humor to everyone on the roads.”

Minhaj is arguably well known for his upbeat attitude and witty jokes about almost any subject imaginable, so users will likely get a kick out of the new feature.