HBO’s ‘Succession’ releases the official trailer for its final season

The official trailer for the final season of “Succession” premiered today, and it appears the series is ending with an epic mic drop. Season 4 makes its debut on March 26, giving fans ten more episodes before we bid farewell to the Roy family.

The new trailer gives viewers a closer look at the feud between the Roy kids’ and their father, Logan (Brian Cox), who put Waystar Royco up for sale without their knowledge. Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck) try to stop the family company’s deal with GoJo, a streaming company founded by Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

While many viewers will likely be disappointed to see “Succession” come to an end, the show has sadly run its course.

“I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind,” creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong told the New Yorker. “We could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete and go out sort of strong.”

The HBO series was not only hugely successful, with its 13 Emmy wins and five Golden Globe awards, but it was also an interesting commentary on the media industry. It’s not at all difficult to see the parallels between fiction and reality. A media conglomerate trying to appeal to cord-cutters? Surprise, surprise. Many people have even compared it to Disney’s $71.3 billion deal with Rupert Murdoch and the majority of 21st Century Fox assets. Armstrong has admitted to taking inspiration from lots of places, including the Murdoch playbook.

Season 1 of “Succession” premiered on June 3, 2018. The third season finale reached 1.7 million viewers, the highest viewership for the satirical comedy-drama.