HBO’s ‘Succession’ Season 4 premieres on March 26

Today, HBO announced that the fourth season of the Emmy-winning drama series “Succession” will premiere on Sunday, March 26. It will debut at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.

“Succession” focuses on the Roy family and their media empire, Waystar Royco. Throughout the show, Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox), father and business mogul, has been making plans for when he eventually resigns as CEO. In season three of “Succession,” the Roy siblings, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck), attempt a coup to stop the sale of their father’s company.

As we enter the fourth season, tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) is about to buy Waystar, much to the children’s dismay. In the newest trailer, viewers catch a glimpse at how they deal with the news–which isn’t great.

Season 4 will also feature new cast members, such as Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.