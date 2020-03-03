Applications are open for the latest Disney accelerator program

The Walt Disney Company is now accepting applications for its 2020 Disney Accelerator, the company said today.

The accelerator accepts 10 growth-stage startups for a three-month mentorship program that provides access to the creativity, imagination and expertise of Disney — including unique access to Disney’s leadership team.

“We created the Disney Accelerator six years ago to explore the incredible innovation that could occur between The Walt Disney Company and companies working on the forefront of technology,” said David Min, vice president, Corporate Innovation, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement. “Not only has the Disney Accelerator become the premier and longest-running media and entertainment accelerator in the industry, but the program has also launched a number of products, experiences, and cutting-edge technologies. We look forward to discovering new companies and technologies through this year’s program that will continue to position Disney as a leader in today’s dynamic media environment.”

Companies in the accelerator get space in Disney’s Glendale, Calif. campus and a small amount of investment capital.

Some previous graduates from the company’s accelerator include Epic Games, the maker of Unreal Engine and the creator of Fortnite; Epic Games joined the Disney Accelerator in 2017 (the same year that Fortnite launched).

Epic has worked with Disney’s Industrial Light & Magic team on technology used in the Disney+ series, “The Mandalorian.” The company also worked on tech for rides like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Other graduates from the accelerator include programmable robot manufacturer Sphero; StatMuse, a voice and text-based search for sports stats and information; and the game-based learning platform Kahoot!

“Our participation in and ongoing relationship with the Disney Accelerator has brought creative inspiration and larger business perspective to Kahoot!, contributing to our growth and development,” said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!, in a statement. “By combining the strength and reach of our platform with the magic and mentorship of Disney, we’ve been able to make learning even more awesome. The Disney Accelerator has been key to unlocking many opportunities for us as a company.”