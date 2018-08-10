Apply now to be a TC Top Pick at Disrupt Berlin 2018

Disrupt Berlin 2018, which takes place November 29-30, practically oozes with opportunity. And there’s no better way to take advantage of all that opportunity than to exhibit your early-stage startup in Startup Alley. It’s where hundreds of Europe’s most innovative pre-Series A companies showcase to the world their tech products, platforms and services.

Oh, wait, there is a better way. You can apply to be a TechCrunch Top Pick. If you earn that rarified designation, you score a FREE Startup Alley Exhibitor Package. That lets you place your company in front of thousands of influential technologists, investors and potential collaborators and customers. Yup, free is always better. The application window closes on September 28. Don’t miss out — apply here today.

Our TechCrunch editors are mighty particular about choosing Top Picks. We’re looking for founders of exceptional startups, and we’ll vet each application carefully. This year, we’ll choose up to five startups to represent each of the following tech categories:

AI/Machine Learning

Blockchain

CRM/Enterprise

E-commerce

Education

Fintech

Healthtech/Biotech

Hardware, Robotics, IoT

Mobility

Gaming

Each TechCrunch Top Pick designee wins one Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, which includes a one-day exhibit space, three Disrupt Berlin Founder Passes, access to CrunchMatch (our free investor-to-startup matching platform), full use of the Startup Alley Exhibitor lounge, access to the Disrupt press list and a chance to be selected as one of the Startup Battlefield Wildcard Companies (and compete in our $50,000 startup-pitch competition).

You’ll also receive serious media attention, including a three-minute interview on the Showcase Stage with a TechCrunch editor, which we promote across our social media platforms. That kind of media exposure is the gift that keeps on giving — long after the conference ends.

Luke Heron, the CEO of TestCard.com, came to this conclusion about his experience in Startup Alley at Disrupt Berlin 2017. “If you’re a startup founder or an entrepreneur, exhibiting at Disrupt is a no-brainer.”

Now, imagine being able to exhibit there for free. Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place November 29-30, and your deadline to apply to be a TC Top Pick is September 28. Come on — we can’t wait to see you in Berlin!