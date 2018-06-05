Bird looks to bring scooters to Europe

Scooter startup Bird, which is headquartered in Venice, Calif., is looking to expand into Europe, according to a new job posting. The job is for a general manager based in Europe to lead market management and “raise the opportunities and concerns of the market and set the priorities that will grow Bird in your home country,” the listing states.

Responsibilities include “the successful launch of Bird in your home country in Europe” and expanding Bird by “launching new cities within the region.” Another new job listing seeks an executive assistant based in Amsterdam. TechCrunch has also heard Bird has brought on an executive to lead operations in Israel, but Bird says it doesn’t comment on launch plans.

Earlier today, Bird authorized a new $200 million funding round that could value the company at around $1 billion post-money. Back in March, Bird expanded beyond Southern California into San Francisco, San Jose and Washington, D.C.

The scooter market is on fire right now. Competitor Lime is also reportedly raising $250 million, while ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft are also looking to get into electric scooters.