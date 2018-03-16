Watch Thanos explain his simple plan in new ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer

The new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is here, and it gives us a look at Thanos with a helmet on, and provides some signet into what he hopes to accomplish by invading Earth (kill half the people on it).

Also, there are still a ton of characters in this movie, and it looks like we’ll get some backstory on how Gamora came to be in the dark god’s service, plus some power showdowns between Cap, Thor and James Brolin’s terrifying bad guy.

The movie is in theatres officially starting April 27, with early showings starting April 26. I’m mostly going to see it to figure out how Marvel puts this many scene-stealing characters in a single movie.