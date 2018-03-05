Science
spacecraft
falcon
outer space
spaceflight

Watch SpaceX launch a record-sized satellite on its 50th Falcon 9 live

Posted by
Next Story

Shortly, even the CEO will be outsourced to an online labor marketplace

SpaceX is setting up to launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket, with a payload that also represents a new milestone. The two-hour launch window is set to begin at 12:33 AM EST (9:33 PM PST) so it’s a late one, but if you’re a fan of watching SpaceX make history, this is one to watch.

The Falcon 9 launching tonight is carrying Hispasat 30W-6, a satellite destined for Geostationary Transfer Orbit. It’s the largest satellite SpaceX has ever delivered to geostationary orbit, with a total weight of six metric tons and a physical footprint nearly the size of a city bus, according to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Hispasat is a spanish satellite company, and SpaceX previously launched a payload to be operated by them on its recent mission that also included SpaceX’s very first own demonstration satellites for its eventual global broadband internet service.

SpaceX won’t be attempting a recovery of this rocket, in this case because of inclement weather off the coast of Florida  in the Atlantic. The launch itself will take off from SpaceX’s SLC-40 launch complex at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. If it’s scrubbed for any reason, there’s a backup opportunity that kicks off at 12:33 AM EST on Wednesday March 7.

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • spacecraft
  • falcon
  • outer space
  • spaceflight
  • Science
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Shortly, even the CEO will be outsourced to an online labor marketplace

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard