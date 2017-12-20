Twitter adds support for app-based two-factor authentication

Twitter is rolling out an update to its platform security that will allow users to employ third-part authentication apps to receive a two-factor login authentication for their Twitter account. Twitter has offered two-factor for a long while now, but it’s used the less secure SMS-based verification method excessively until now.

The third-party app support means you can use tools like Google Authenticator, Authy or Duo Mobile to verify your login instead of SMS – and all you need to get set up is a one-time verification from within your logged in about on the desktop using your mobile Twitter app, your phone’s camera, and a uniquely generated QR code to establish the connection between app and Twitter. For more info on how to get set up, check out Twitter’s official support document on the subject.

In case you’re wondering why you’d even want to do this, it’s a bit more secure than SMS, since SMS-based two factor is subject to hacks where attackers take over your mobile account, for example through requesting a new SIM for your account from a human service agent. Authentication apps are harder to swipe, and can follow you even if you change numbers or lose access to your phone.

Featured Image: DragojaGagiTubic / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus