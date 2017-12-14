CamSoda rolls our WebRTC for truly portable cam activities

They say the adult industry usually leads the way with new technology and CamSoda [NSFW LINK], a NSFW cam site, is no exception. The site, which connects models in various states of undress with viewers in similar states of undress, is now supporting WebRTC transmission thereby allowing cammers and viewers alike to stream via mobile phone.

The mission is simple: CamSoda wants to let performers take their viewers with them as they go about their days.

“Here at CamSoda we are hell-bent on developing a mobile friendly website that is simple for our models and users to use. Now, with our WebRTC Mobile Broadcaster, models can broadcast their lives on the go. They don’t have to log off when they leave their bedroom; instead, they can take their fans with them as go about their day,” said Daryn Parker, VP, CamSoda. “Models can broadcast from their mobile devices (iOS +Android) anywhere. They are no longer strictly tethered to their bedroom. They are free to explore the world around them and take their fans with them.”

This technology is important because Apple and Android don’t allow sites like CamSoda to offer native applications. This means they have to use tools like WebRTC – or Web Real-Time Communication – to work around these restrictions.

CamSoda has also locked down the service ensure proper security.

“WebRTC has native features built in that address several of these security concerns. Malware may come packaged with plugin downloads, but users of WebRTC applications do not need to download any plugins. The underlying components that allow real time communications run in the browser’s sandbox, and are updated automatically when the browser updates. With WebRTC applications, the end user must grant explicit permission before the browser is allowed access to his/her local devices. Furthermore, when the camera and/or microphone are active, the browser will display an ‘active’ indicator, usually found in the browser tab. WebRTC security measures ensure that media is automatically encrypted,” said Parker. In short, models and viewers are protected using this new protocol.

Whereas this sort of live streaming is common for social media services and other “family friendly” apps but it is quite uncommon for services like CamSoda. These sites usually require the performer to site in front of a computer and webcam and rarely, if ever, support mobile viewing. CamSoda is also working with cammers to offer something called LifeStream, a way to stream 24/7 to adoring fans.