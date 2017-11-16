Watch every panel from Startup Battlefield Australia 2017
Apple releases iOS 11.1.2 to fix iPhone X cold weather issue
On November 16, TechCrunch and Elevacao hosted Startup Battlefield Australia in Sydney. The Startup Battlefield pitch-off competition featured startups from all over Australia and New Zealand. Top-notch investors and founders served as judges to pick the winners in each category, as well as an overall winner.
We also had a great line-up of speakers who discussed everything from entrepreneurship to inclusion to the blockchain. From speaker sessions to Startup Battlefield pitches, here are all the videos from the event.
1) Fireside Chat with Spencer Rascoff (Zillow)
Panelist: Spencer Rascoff (Zillow)
Moderator: Jordan Crook (TechCrunch)
2) Startup Battlefield – Session 1
Judges: Wesley Chan (Felicis Ventures), Avichal Garg (Y Combinator), Dean McEvoy (TechSydney), Elaine Stead (Blue Sky), Catriona Wallace (Flamingo)
Pitch 1: Goodments
Pitch 2: Respia
Pitch 3: Spalk
Pitch 4: Medius Health
3) Fireside Chat with Aaron Patzer (Vital Software)
Panelist: Aaron Patzer
Moderator: Matthew Panzarino
4) Strength in Diversity: How and Why to Make Inclusion a Foundation in Every Startup
Panelists: Dean Foley (Barayamal), Greg Moshal (Prospa) and Catriona Wallace (Flamingo)
5) Startup Battlefield – Session 2
Judges: Anton Borzov (WhatsApp), James Cameron (AirTree Ventures), David Gowdey (Jungle Ventures), Samantha Wong (Blackbird Ventures), Duncan Turner (SOSV), Kavita Gupta (ConsenSys Ventures)
Pitch 1: Equal Reality
Pitch 2: HealthMatch
Pitch 3: CancerAid
Pitch 4: Parcelport
Pitch 5: Concussionometer
6) Fireside Chat with Mike Cannon-Brookes (Atlassian)
Panelist: Mike Cannon-Brookes
Moderator: Matthew Panzarino
7) Startup Battlefield – Session 3
Judges: Chris Boshuizen (Data Collective), Ian Gardiner (Amazon Web Services), Melissa Widner (NAB Ventures)
Pitch 1: Life Whisperer
Pitch 2: Boole
Pitch 3: CoverHero
Pitch 4: Trunk
Pitch 5: Mosaic
8) ANZ Startup Ambitions: Past, Present and Future
Panelists: Bill Bartee (Blackbird Ventures) and Daniel Petre (AirTree Ventures)
Moderator: Mike Butcher
9) Blockchain, ICOs and The Future of Everything?
Panelists: Simon Cant (Reinventure), Dr. Jemma Green (Power Ledger) and Kavita Gupta (ConsenSys Ventures)
Moderator: Anthony Ha
10) Startup Battlefield Finals
Judges: Wesley Chan (Felicis Ventures), Dean Dorrell (Carthona Capital), Matthew Panzarino (TechCrunch), Melanie Perkins (Canva), Elaine Stead (Blue Sky)
Pitch 1: HealthMatch
Pitch 2: Spalk
Pitch 3: CancerAid
Pitch 4: FluroSat
11) The Funding Scene in Silicon Valley
Panelists: Chris Boshuizen (Data Collective), Wesley Chan (Felicis Ventures) and Michael Sharkey (Autopilot)
Moderator: Jordan Crook
12) The Asia Opportunity: Finding cross-border growth and investment
Panelists: David Gowdey (Jungle Ventures) and Duncan Turner (SOSV)
Moderator: Mike Butcher
13) Building and Scaling Mobile Products: Learn from two top practitioners
Panelists: Anton Borzov (WhatsApp) and Avichal Garg (Y Combinator, former Facebook product director)
Moderator: Anthony Ha
14) Startup Battlefield winner (HealthMatch) and runner-up (FluroSat) announced
