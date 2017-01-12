Elon Musk teases potential 2.34 second 0 to 60 mph time via Tesla Ludicrous+ mode

When will our thirst for speed be sated? Perhaps when Tesla CEO Elon Musk makes good on his most recent “achievable” max speed claim of just 2.34 seconds for 0 to 60 mph. Musk teased this might be possible from a new Ludicrous+ easter egg being pushed out over-the-air to Tesla vehicles, which can already boost the Model S P100D time to 2.4 seconds, just about on par with Faraday Future’s demonstration F 91 prototype.

Promising early results from the Ludricrous Easter egg. Looks like 0 to 60 mph in 2.34 sec (Motor Trend spec) might be achievable… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2017

FF made a big deal about their 0 to 60 mph time at this year’s CES, even going so far as to bring a P100D Model S out on stage to race it against the test F 91 in a time trial. The company also claims a 2.39 second 0 to 60 mph achievable speed, though the actual trial ran a little slower than that, owing to less than ideal road (stage) conditions according to Faraday.

Tesla’s Model S got that 2.4 second speed update via an OTA push that went out just after Faraday’s splashy reveal, however, and that’s something that’s coming to production vehicles – not to a car that FF admits won’t enter production until at least 2018, for a price point yet to be announced.

Musk’s tweet today indicates that Tesla could stretch the limits further still, pushing down its max achievable 0 to 60 mph down to a speed that would best Faraday’s yet-to-ship best time by 0.05 seconds, which is a veritable eternity in the hyper competitive performance car world. So far, he’s not talking specifics, beyond that the time would be achievable within Motor Trend’s testing specifications for measuring this kind of acceleration, but it’s an exciting possibility for speed-hungry Tesla owners nonetheless.