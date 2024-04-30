WeTransfer cuts out the middle man and now lets users sell files directly on the platform

WeTransfer is adding new features that allow users to sell files directly on the platform, the company announced on Tuesday.

According to one study, 87% of content creators have reported late or missed payments. With this new functionality, photographers, designers, illustrators and other creators will now be able to earn money immediately and not have to spend time following up on invoices for payments. Plus, creators won’t have to deal with the additional cost of a website or storefront to make sales.

The integrated payments on WeTransfer are powered by Stripe and are rolling out to all users globally.

The company says that beyond standard payment processing fees from Stripe, there will be no additional costs for subscribers. Users who aren’t on WeTransfer’s paid plans will be able to access integrated payments without added platform charges until the end of June. The feature supports more than 100 currencies based on a user’s preferences when onboarding with Stripe.

Creators can upload a file and then set a price in the new “request payment” section when creating a folder. After you set a price, you can send the WeTransfer link to a client or buyer. The person who receives the link will have to submit a payment before downloading the files.

“Millions of creatives already use our platform daily to interact with clients, fans and share important work, but too often get tripped up by chasing final payments long after the work has been completed,” said WeTransfer CEO Alexandar Vassilev in an emailed statement. “Bringing payments into our product ecosystem is a major new chapter in our mission to boost the convenience and earning potential of our creative user base, while removing common barriers through secure and beautifully simple technology,”

The integration supports translations for all WeTransfer-supported languages, which includes Danish, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Norwegian, Dutch, Portuguese, Swedish and Turkish.