The new Ford F-150 Lightning Flash puts tech and battery range on center stage

Ford is launching another version of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck that prioritizes tech and battery range over other premium features as the automaker tries to respond more quickly to consumer demands.

The so-called F-150 Lightning Flash version will have a starting price of $69,995 (not including the destination fee) and come with an extended battery range of 320 miles, the 1.2 version of its hands-free advanced driver assistance system that includes lane changing, a 15.5-inch touchscreen, power tailgate, keyless entry and a wireless charging pad among features.

At that price, the Flash still qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit, according to Ford.

Ford’s new Flash trim is another illustration of how automakers are trying to appeal to tech-centric consumers and those who place more importance on range — many of whom might own a Tesla. Marin Gjaja, the chief operating officer of the automaker’s EV unit known as Ford Model e, said the idea for the Flash came out of customer engagement.

Ford plans to open up online orders for the F-150 Lightning Flash in early 2024. The Flash is essentially slotting in just below the Lariat and above the XLT trims.

Meanwhile, Ford is keeping prices of its other 2024 Lightning trims inline with reductions made over the summer.

The 2024 F-150 Lightning Pro, the company’s lowest priced trim, is staying at $49,995, while the XLT standard range will increase slightly to $57,495. The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat extended range is also staying at $77,495. The company’s highest trim, the Platinum, is dropping by $2,000 to $89,995. The 2024 limited-edition F-150 Lightning Platinum Black with extended range will start at $97,995.