Investors: Discover pipeline possibilities at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Investors and the Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch 2023

If you’re looking for prime portfolio fodder, make a beeline for the expo floor and become acquainted with Startup Battlefield 200. Thousands of early-stage startups applied and endured a rigorous vetting process to join the elite cohort of 200. Go meet and talk with them, get a product demo, and watch them fast-pitch from the Pitch Showcase Stage.

Then there’s the Startup Battlefield competition itself, where we choose the top 20 from the 200 to compete on the Disrupt Stage for the $100,000 equity-free prize. Be in the room, see them in action and decide whether they fit your portfolio criteria and merit a follow-up meeting.

Note: Startup Battlefield alumni include more than 900 companies — such as Vurb, Dropbox, Mint, Yammer, and many more — with over 121 successful exits (IPOs or acquisitions) and a whopping $9.7 billion raised in funding.

Investor sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Here are just some of the investor-centric topics listed in the Disrupt agenda — check back for updates. It’s yet another great opportunity to meet and connect with new colleagues and expand your network.

Raising in a New Climate — with Arvind Gupta (Mayfield) and Libby Wayman (Breakthrough Energy Ventures).

Arianna Simpson on the Promise of Web3 Investments — with Arianna Simpson.

How to Build a New Venture Firm in Public — with Noramay Cadena (Supply Change Capital), Mac Conwell (RareBreed Ventures) and Turner Novak (Banana Capital).

Elevate your networking at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Networking is easy at Disrupt. Start with the event app to find likely prospects and schedule 1:1 meetings. It’s a quick, efficient and effective use of your time.

Take advantage of the many organic ways you can connect with prospects and other investors.

Head to the Deal Flow Café, our brand-new investor-to-founder networking area.

Attend various receptions, like the Women of Tech(Crunch) and more.

Relax and enjoy After-Hours Events happening during Disrupt week throughout the city.

Recharge and reconnect at the TechCrunch+ Lounge, where TC+ annual subscribers can network and chat with our writers and other special guests. Not a member of TechCrunch+ yet? Subscribe here.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place on September 19–21 in San Francisco.

