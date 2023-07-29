Abundant opportunities for founders at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

“Founders first” is the TechCrunch credo — this is the way — and you’ll find the very best and brightest minds in the startup ecosystem gathered at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, taking place September 19–21 in San Francisco.

This year, our programming spans nine stages, seven industries and dozens of breakout sessions and roundtable discussions (for starters). Disrupt is where founders go to grow, collaborate, network and find inspiration — and, who knows, maybe a term sheet.

Founder opportunities at TechCrunch 2023

Let’s take a look at just some of the founders-first sessions and opportunities waiting for you.

The Builder Stage

Head to the Builder Stage for panels and interviews focused on the nuts and bolts of building and funding new tech enterprises — including these:

What Do You Need to Raise a Series A Today?

How to Build Intelligent Startup Ops that Will Scale with Your Business

Seven new industry stages

In addition to the Disrupt Stage (more on the folks you’ll see there coming soon), we’re filling seven stages with salon-like programs that focus on the industries that matter most to the tech world today. It’s a rare opportunity to explore cross-sector collaborations under one roof. Check out just some of the sessions on each stage below — click the stage link to see the individual agendas.

AI Stage:

A Deep Dive on DeepMind, Google’s Premiere AI Lab

Bias, Toxicity and Hallucination: Can AI Be Ethical?

Fintech Stage:

Plaid’s Zach Perret Opens up on Open Banking

The Future of Payments

Hardware Stage:

Mixed Reality Finds Its Focus

What’s Next in Robotics?

SaaS Stage:

What’s Next for GitHub?

AI for SaaS

Security Stage:

Signal and the Future of Encrypted Messaging

The Spyware Industry Is Out of Control. Now What?

Sustainability Stage:

Doing Something Concrete on Climate

The Upside (and Downside) of Cultured Meat

Wait (we hear you cry) — that’s only six. Ah, you don’t miss a trick. We’re in the process of adding the Space Stage, which is gonna rock-et! Check back for updates and the agenda — coming soon!

Breakout sessions and roundtable discussions

This is your chance to learn more about specific topics, engage with the startup experts leading the conversations and get your burning questions asked and answered. Roundtables are 30-minute discussions. Breakouts are 30-minute presentations followed by a 20-minute Q&A. Here are a couple examples of each.

Roundtable discussions:

How to Build a Team for a Growing Startup

The Art of Choosing the Right Investor: A Guide for Startup Founders

Breakouts sessions:

AI for Social Good: How Technologists and Nonprofits Can Partner to Deliver Lasting Impact

Building Early-Stage Products as a Nontechnical Founder: What to and Not to Do

Networking at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Disrupt is no ordinary tech conference: Our audience spans the most influential corners of the startup community, from visionaries and prominent funders to cutting-edge innovators in the Fortune Global 500. My point? Disrupt is prime networking territory.

Connecting starts with the Disrupt event app — an essential connection and scheduling tool. But that’s just the beginning. We’re creating more organic networking opportunities where you can experience moments of magic in a variety of settings.

Get your network mojo moving on Disrupt eve, September 18, at the Women in Tech (Crunch) reception.

Head to the Deal Flow Café, our brand-new investor-to-founder networking area.

Enhance your trip to San Francisco at After-Hours Events happening during Disrupt week throughout the city.

Meet like-minded travelers in the many engaging workshops, discussions, meetups and Q&A sessions in the expo.

Recharge and reconnect at the TechCrunch+ Lounge, where TC+ subscribers can network and chat with our writers and other special guests.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 runs September 19–21 in San Francisco.

