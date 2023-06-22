TikTok’s COO is leaving the company

TikTok’s longstanding COO V Pappas just announced plans to leave their executive role at the company.

Pappas, who previously held positions as the global head of creative insights and audience development at YouTube, has been with TikTok for nearly five years. According to LinkedIn, Pappas first joined TikTok parent company ByteDance as a strategic advisor in November 2018.

“Given all the successes reached at TikTok, I finally feel the time is right to move on and refocus on my entrepreneurial passions,” Pappas wrote on Twitter. “… It has been an exhilarating ride with so many celebratory milestones, moments and industry ‘firsts.”

Here's the note I sent to all TikTok employees this morning pic.twitter.com/4iB9Ph7b6q — V Pappas (@v_ness) June 22, 2023

Pappas, who came out as nonbinary earlier this year and uses she and they pronouns, said that they plan to stay on at TikTok in an advisory role as the company stabilizes in light of the departure.

In recent years, Pappas has become one of the most visible faces at TikTok. Their appearance in a Senate hearing late last year was a milestone for the company, which is now in the regulatory hot seat in the U.S. and sharing broader scrutiny of social media with companies like Meta.

Earlier this year, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified before Congress for the first time in an effort to quell ongoing concerns around the company’s privacy and data sharing practices.

This story is developing…