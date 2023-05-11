Google’s new Labs page lets you sign up for its AI experiments

This year’s Google IO was all about AI. The company announced a number of AI-powered features across its products on Wednesday. The search giant also launched a new page called Google Labs to let people sign up for these experiments and test out AI-powered features for feedback before the wider release.

Currently, you can look at four projects on the Google Labs home page. AI-powered Google search features; AI in Google Workspaces; Tailwind, which is the company’s new project about smarter note-taking; and MusicLM, a new tool that lets you generate music through text prompts. You can learn more about each project or sign up for the waitlist to try them out.

Google said that it will soon roll out some limited-time experiments. These will include search enhancements under Search Generative Experience (SGE), which will help people give a summary of search topics and prompts to explore more about them; Code Tips, which will give help users with coding problems directly from the search bar for languages like Java, Go, Python, Javascript, C++, Kotlin, shell, Docker and Git; and “Add to Sheets,” which will let you embed search results like vacation suggestion directly into a Google Sheet.

At the moment, search labs are available in only US and in English. Plus, most experiments require users to be 18 and above to join the waitlist. Google Labs is available to access through the website or via the Labs icon on the Google app.

Apart from opening a new Labs page for AI experiments, Google also lifted the waitlist on the Bard chatbot and made it available to users in 180 countries along with support for Japanese and Korean.