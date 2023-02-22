Build online branding to fuel startup success

What early-stage founder wouldn’t love to add metaphorical rocket fuel to their startup? We’re here to tell you that you can, in a form you may not have considered: online communities.

Building an engaged, genuine online community that supports and sustains your business requires authenticity. This worthy art-meets-social-science endeavor can deliver results in a big way, which is why we’re thrilled to have two experts ready to tackle the topic at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts.

In a session called “How to Turn Your Startup into a Social Star,” Redpoint’s Rashad Assir (head of content) and Josh Machiz (partner) will break down how to capitalize on the multiplier effects of building an online following and a standout brand — for both you and your startup.

You want people to notice your startup, and it takes some doing to cut through the noise. If you’re not sure how to begin — or if you want to up your branding game — this is the session for you.

Before Josh Machiz joined Redpoint Ventures as a partner, he spent nearly 10 years as the chief digital officer at Nasdaq — where he had a front-row seat to the growth and expansion of generation-defining companies. He has extensive experience helping all stages of private companies successfully grow their brands and prepare them for the public markets.

Machiz advises clients on marketing support, growing their digital footprint, evaluating martech stacks and preparing eventual IPO readiness. He received a BS in microbiology from McGill University and an MBA from the Fordham Gabelli School of Business.

When millennial Rashad Assir joined Redpoint Ventures as head of content in 2021, he officially turned his TikTok hobby — observing and commenting on the subtle mundanities of Corporate America, dating and social life in general — into a full-time job. His new focus? The small but absurd world of venture capitalism.

Consistently reposted by some of the largest comedy accounts, including @betches and @9gag, Assir now writes, edits and produces Redpoint’s daily TikTok videos commenting on all things tech, VC and corporate culture. He helps the firm’s investors and portfolio companies reimagine traditionally boring corporate content into something fresh and authentic that stands out from the masses.

