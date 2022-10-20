Apple Fitness+ is coming to iPhone iOS 16.1 on Oct. 24

Next Monday, October 24, Apple Fitness+ is coming to iPhones with iOS 16.1, so users in 21 countries can use the service without needing to buy an Apple Watch.

Apple also announced today an Artist Spotlight series featuring Taylor Swift songs from her new album “Midnights,” a new yoga workout program with ultramarathon athlete Scott Jurek and more ways to get a Fitness+ subscription at no additional cost.

With iOS 16.1, Fitness+ can be found in the Fitness app, which is located in the middle tab of the iPhone. Once signed up, users can experience Fitness+ on iPhones, iPads and Apple TVs. Subscribers can also AirPlay workouts onto third-party devices like Roku.

Artist Spotlight, the series that dedicates a workout playlist to a single artist, will now feature Taylor Swift music across several workout types like Core, Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Rowing, Strength, Treadmill and Yoga.

The new workout program, Yoga for Every Runner, has 10-minute workouts that are “designed to improve running posture, balance, and mobility,” Apple claimed in its announcement. There will be three new Collections as well, which include Totally ’80s Cycling, Best Mindful Cooldowns for Athletes and 14-Day HIIT and Strength Challenge.

Fitness+ is also launching new episodes of Time to Walk, an audio experience on iPhone and Apple Watch. New guests include “Ted Lasso” actress Hannah Waddingham, singer Meghan Trainor and former astronaut Eileen M. Collins.

Apple is offering new options to get Fitness+ at no extra cost. For instance, customers can get a free three-month trial when they purchase an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. Target, UnitedHealthcare, Mobile Health and fitness program SilverSneakers are also offering free trials of the service.

“We built Fitness+ to be the most inclusive and welcoming fitness service in the world, and the response from our users has been overwhelmingly positive. We wanted the amazing impact of Fitness+ to reach iPhone users, and with special offers from partners like SilverSneakers, Target, and UnitedHealthcare, it’s easier than ever to get started on your health and fitness journey,” Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, said in a statement.