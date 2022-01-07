Apple Fitness+ introduces new ‘Collections’ feature and ‘Time to Run’ series

Apple Fitness+ is introducing a new “Collections” feature along with a new “Time to Run” series starting on January 10th. Collections are a curated series of workouts and meditations from the Fitness+ library organized to help users reach a goal. The feature draws on nearly 2,000 workouts to give users a new way to get motivated as they begin their next workout. Apple says Collections will give users a suggested plan to help them make specific training choices.

The six Collections that will be available at launch include “30-Day Core Challenge,” “Improve Your Posture with Pilates,” “Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses,” “Run Your First 5K,” “Strengthen Your Back, Strech Your Hips” and “Wind Down for a Better Bedtime.”

Apple’s new “Time to Run” series is an extension of its “Time to Walk” feature that launched last year. The company describes the new series as an audio running experience designed to help users train to become more consistent and better runners. Each episode in the series is focused on a popular running route and includes coaching tips led by a Fitness+ trainer. The episodes feature playlists designed to match each run’s intensity, location and coaching. Each episode also includes photos taken by the Fitness+ trainer depicting the route.

Time to Run is launching with three episodes: London, coached by Cory Wharton-Malcolm; Brooklyn, coached by Emily Fayette; and Miami Beach, coached by Sam Sanchez. A new episode of the series will be released each week on Mondays. Apple notes that for Apple Watch customers who use a wheelchair, Time to Run becomes Time to Run or Push and gives users the option to begin an “Outdoor Push Running Pace” workout.

“At the beginning of a new year, we know many people are looking for new ways to go after their goals,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of fitness technologies, in a statement. “With these new additions, Fitness+ makes it easy to get motivated and stay active anywhere, with the most complete library of high-quality and diverse content to train your mind and body, no matter where you are on your fitness journey.”

In addition to Collections and Time to Run launching on January 10th, Apple is introducing the third season of Time to Walk, its series that aims to encourage users to get active by walking more often. New guests will be added each week in the third season. The guests include Hasan Minhaj, Chelsea Handler, Bernice A. King and more.

Fitness+ is also adding additional content to its Artist Spotlight series, which dedicates an entire workout playlist to one artist, with new workouts featuring music from Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira and the Beatles. The workout types include cycling, dance, HIIT, strength, treadmill and yoga.

Apple launched Fitness+ on December 14, 2020, and has since worked to compete with other subscription fitness offerings, including Peloton. Fitness+ is available as a standalone subscription for $9.99 per month, or as a part of the Apple One Premier plan for $29.95 per month, which gives users access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage.