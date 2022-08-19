Go mining for opportunity at TC Sessions: Crypto

Mining cryptocurrency is no easy task, but neither is finding a co-founder who is savvy and resilient enough to withstand the sector’s volatile nature. Whether you’re mining for a co-founder or your next round of funding, TC Sessions: Crypto, which takes place on November 17 in Miami, provides fertile ground for all your networking needs.

Time-sensitive tip: Secure significant savings with special launch pricing on passes and exhibitor packages. Supplies are limited, so go buy your pass or package now — before they’re gone for good and prices go up.

Expect to connect and engage with the leading founders, investors, engineers and other bold risk takers across the blockchain, crypto, DeFi and web3 ecosystems. You’ll find a double fistful of awesome early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor, gutsy VCs looking for a rising star, and members of the press chasing the next big crypto stories.

You’ll have plenty of opportunities to expand your network and grow your business:

Explore possibilities with exhibitors.

Schedule meetings with other attendees through the event app.

Try your hand at speed networking.

Enjoy ad hoc conversations in between main stage speakers and breakout sessions.

We’re building an outstanding agenda for you, and while we’re not ready to show you the full monty just yet, we can share that FTX Ventures’ Amy Wu and Phantom’s Brandon Millman are just two of the high-caliber crypto leaders you’ll hear at the show.

And here’s one more important point about kickass speakers. If you’re a trend-setting, game-changing early-stage startup founder, investor or other crypto ecosystem expert — and you’d like to present at the conference — we want to hear from you. Simply apply and submit your proposed content before September 9. We’ll notify accepted applicants by October 3.

Don’t miss your chance to go mining for prime networking opportunities at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami. Buy your pass now and save — before the special launch pricing disappears. We’ll see you in Miami!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.