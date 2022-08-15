Max Q: Testing, testing

Hello and welcome back to Max Q. In this issue:

Northrop Grumman has announced that it will partner with startup Firefly Aerospace to build an all-American version of its workhorse Antares rocket, which currently flies with Russian-built RD-181 engines. Due to the continuing war in Ukraine, Russia halted all sales of its rocket engines to the United States in March this year.

The new Antares will be outfitted with seven of Firefly’s Miranda engines, as well as “composites technology for the first stage structures and tanks,” according to the press release. The two companies will also collaborate on an all-new medium launch vehicle.

Plenty of companies want to operate in space, but few have or need the expertise to do so. They want an eye in the sky but not a satellite company. Muon Space is one of several startups looking to put others into space but with a special expertise in Earth observation and building the full stack, from satellite bus to data on the ground. It has raised $25 million to do so, and locked down a few early big customers.

“People are reinventing large portions of the stack required to collect data from space,” Muon’s CEO and co-founder Jonny Dyer explained. “When we look across the spectrum of different new phenomenologies and missions, many of these companies are developing their own spacecraft, and obviously their own ground segments and data, so they can address a particular vertical market. We think that doesn’t make sense.”

OneWeb and Intelsat are partnering to deliver in-flight internet, despite having a somewhat tumultuous history.

and are partnering to deliver in-flight internet, despite having a somewhat tumultuous history. SpaceX got one step closer to the first orbital test flight of its launch system Starship with the successful static fire tests of a prototype Super Heavy booster for a Starship vehicle, testing a total of three Raptor 2 engines.

