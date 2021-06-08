Here’s what’s happening tomorrow at TC Sessions: Mobility 2021

Tomorrow, June 9 is the big day, mobility fans! Get ready to rub virtual elbows with the brightest minds and makers, movers and shakers at TC Sessions: Mobility 2021. You, along thousands of other attendees from around the world, will find insight, inspiration and, most of all, opportunity to help you make your mobility startup dreams a reality.

Procrastination Station: It’s not too late to join your community and get the inside scoop on the latest mobility trends and tech. Buy your pass now and drive this opportunity like you stole it.

The event agenda features 20 different presentations, interviews, panel discussions and breakout sessions on range of topics — everything from servicing EV charging stations, autonomous vehicles — and the AI that powers them — the state of venture capital (come get your SPAC on), public-private partnerships, equity and accessibility and, whoa, so much more.

We’re going to point out just a few of tomorrow’s highlights to whet your mobility whistle and to help you make the most of your time. You can kiss schedule conflicts goodbye, thanks to video-on-demand. Catch any session you miss later at your convenience.

Ready? Take a look at what’s happening tomorrow at TC Sessions: Mobility 2021. Times listed below are EDT, but the agenda will automatically reflect your time zone.

12:05 pm – 12:35 pm

Self-Driving Deliveries: Autonomous vehicles and robotics were well on their way transforming deliveries before the pandemic struck. In the past year, these technologies have moved from novel applications to essential innovations. We’re joined by execs at Starship Technologies, Gatik and Nuro — each with individual approaches that span the critical middle and last mile of delivery.

1:45 pm – 2:05 pm

Public-Private Partnerships: Advancing the Future of Mobility and Electrification: The future of mobility starts with the next generation of transportation solutions. Attendees will hear from some of the most innovative names on opportunities that await when public and private entities team up to revolutionize the way we think about technology. Trevor Pawl, Michigan’s Chief Mobility Officer, will be joined by Nina Grooms Lee, Chief Product Officer of May Mobility.

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Startup Pitch Feedback Session: Tune in as the 28 startups exhibiting at TC Mobility pitch to, and hear feedback from, TechCrunch staff. The pitch deck you improve by watching may be your own.

5:05 pm – 5:15 pm

EV Founders in Focus: We sit down with the founders poised to take advantage of the rise in electric vehicle sales. This time, we will chat with Evette Ellis, co-founder of ChargerHelp! a startup that enables on-demand repair of electric vehicle charging stations.

12:05 pm – 6:20 pm

Explore the expo: Don’t miss the 28 game-changing startups exhibiting in the expo area. Ask for a live demo, a product walk-through or simply start a conversation and see where it leads. Opportunity awaits.

And that, mobility fans, is the classic tip of the iceberg. Get a good night’s sleep, carbo-load and prepare for a marathon of opportunity at TC Sessions: Mobility 2021. We’ll see you tomorrow!