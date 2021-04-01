Put your city on the TC map — TechCrunch’s European Cities Survey 2021

TechCrunch is embarking on a major new project to survey European founders and investors in cities outside the larger European capitals.

Over the next few weeks, we will ask entrepreneurs in these cities to talk about their ecosystems, in their own words.

This is your chance to put your city on the Techcrunch Map!

This is the follow-up to the huge survey of investors (see also below) we’ve done over the last six or more months, largely in capital cities.

These formed part of a broader series of surveys we’re doing regularly for ExtraCrunch, our subscription service that unpacks key issues for startups and investors.

In the first wave of surveys (as you can see below) the cities we wrote about were largely capitals.

This time, we will be surveying founders and investors in Europe’s other cities to capture how European hubs are growing, from the perspective of the people on the ground.

We’d like to know how your city’s startup scene is evolving, how the tech sector is being impacted by COVID-19, and generally how your city will evolve.

We leave submissions mostly unedited, and generally looking for at least one or two paragraphs in answers to the questions.

So if you are tech startup founder or investor in one of these cities please fill out our survey form here.

Austria: Graz, Linz

Belgium: Antwerp

Croatia: Zagreb, Osjek

Czech Republic: Brno, Ostrava, Plzen

England: Bristol, Cambridge, Oxford, Manchester

Estonia: Tartu

France: Toulouse, Lyon, Lille

Germany: Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Bielefeld, Frankfurt

Greece: Thessaloniki

Ireland: Cork

Israel: Jerusalem

Italy: Trieste, Bologna, Turin, Florence, Milan

Netherlands: Delft, Eindhoven, Rotterdam, Utrecht

Northern Ireland: Belfast, Derry

Poland: Gdańsk, Wroclaw, Krakow, Poznan

Portugal: Porto, Braga

Romania: Cluj, Lasi, Timisoara, Oradea, Brasov

Scotland: Edinburgh, Glasgow

Spain: Valencia

Sweden: Malmo

Switzerland: Geneva, Lausanne

Thank you for participating. If you have questions you can email mike@techcrunch.com and/or reply on Twitter to @mikebutcher

