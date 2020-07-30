The Great TechCrunch Survey of Europe’s VCs — be featured in our survey

TechCrunch is embarking on a major new project to survey the venture capital investors of Europe.

Over the next few weeks, we will be “zeroing-in” on Europe’s major cities, from A-Z, Amsterdam to Zurich — and many points in-between.

It’s part of a broader series of surveys we’re doing to help founders find the right investors.

Our survey will capture how each European startup is faring, and what changes are being wrought amongst investors by the coronavirus pandemic.

We’d like to know how your city’s startup scene is evolving, how the tech sector is being impacted by COVID-19 and, generally, how you things will evolve from here.

Our survey will only be about investors, and will only be sent to investors.

The shortlist of questions will require only brief responses, but the more you want to add, the better.

The deadline for entries is the end of next week, August 7th and you can fill it out here.

Obviously, investors who contribute will be published in the final surveys.

What kinds of things do we want to know?

Questions will include which trends are you most excited? What startup do you wish someone would create? Where are the overlooked opportunities? What are you looking for in your next investment, in general? How is your local ecosystem going? And how has COVID-19 impacted your investment strategy?

The survey will cover almost every European country on the continent of Europe (not just EU members, btw), so just look for your country in the menu on the survey and please participate (if you’re a venture capital investor).

Thank you for participating. If you have questions you can email mike@techcrunch.com