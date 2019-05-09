Check out all the challenges at the TC Hackathon at VivaTech

Money, prizes, glory — it could all be yours, but only if you’re good enough. Do you have the stamina, focus and coding chops it takes to create something awesome out of nothing in less than 24 hours? Then sign up to compete in the TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech 2019 in Paris on 17-18 May.

The hackathon is open to everyone — across Europe and beyond, so join hundreds of other hackers, UX/UI designers, coders and like-minded techies for a full-on coding free-for-all. And we do mean free — it won’t cost you a thing to participate.

Here’s how the hackathon works. Teams, which can range from 4-6 people, choose one of several sponsored hack contests when they register. If you don’t have a team, that’s OK — you can find one when you arrive onsite. You and your team have just 24 hours to design, code and create a working solution to your chosen challenge. Don’t worry, we’ll have plenty of food and drink to fuel your focus — including plenty of coffee. Once you’re finished, you’ll have just 60 seconds for a rapid-fire project pitch and presentation onstage in front of the sponsors and TechCrunch judges.

Each sponsor will be awarding prizes to the projects that address their challenges the best, including up to €5,000 in cash. On top of all that, TechCrunch judges will be scoring each pitch presentation on a scale of 1 to 5 and will declare one team the overall hackathon winner — with a €5,000 grand prize. Huzzah! Plus, if your team earns a combined TechCrunch score of three or higher, you also score two free tickets each to both TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2019 and VivaTech 2020.

Here’s the lowdown on all the sponsored challenges:

EDHEC Challenge

Making an impact can have different meanings, and we believe that one of them is about improving how we support student’s careers. Have you ever asked yourself “have I chosen the right studies and the right career for me?” According to the French Ministry of Higher Education, 150,000 french students decide to change their degree course. Participating in VivaTech is a great way to solve this issue through innovation. So let’s help them find the path that suits them best for their future career! The winner of this challenge will receive a €5,000 prize.

Eramet Challenge

In the 21st century, metal alloys are everywhere, e.g. computers, electric cars, satellites. You can find up to 20 different alloys in a single computer. The quality requirements of customers are extremely tight nowadays. Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, challenges you to find a solution that can provide our customers with 100% transparency on our supply chains, from the extraction of ore from the mine to the final product, with a heavy focus on the quality, environmental, social and ethical aspects. The winner of this challenge will receive a €5,000 prize.

Sanofi-Cegedim-IBM Challenge

Collective intelligence can help to find smart solutions to make healthcare professionals’ (HCPs) practice easier and bring better care to people living with cardio-metabolic challenges like diabetes. Sanofi, Cegedim and IBM will provide anonymized electronic health records for you to design data-driven solutions for HCPs and their patients. How to optimize time and effort? How to better predict and personalize care? How can we avoid health complications and allow better decision making? The best product that addresses this challenge will receive €5,000 in prize money.

Galeries Lafayette Publicis Sapient Predictive Mode Challenge

Discovering emerging brands and proposing an offer aligned with consumer expectations is a permanent challenge. Data can help us identify major upcoming trends and measure the potential of a brand or collection by uncovering fashion trends of tomorrow through text mining algorithms and pattern recognition in images and videos. If you wish to put your creativity and data analysis skills to link fashion and deep learning algorithms, this challenge is made for you! The best product that addresses this challenge will receive a prize worth €5,000.

Corvid by Wix Challenge

There are plenty of community, collaboration and project management tools available for developers to use. But how do we make these essential assets better? In this challenge, the team with the best hack that uses Corvid by Wix, an open development platform that lets you build, manage, deploy and scale advanced web applications, will receive a €5,000 prize.

Be sure to check out more info on all the sponsored hackathon challenges and prizes. Here’s the official agenda and, if you have any other questions, take a look at the TC Hackathon FAQ.

The TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech 2019 takes place on May 17-18. Money, prizes, glory — plus camaraderie and a whole lot of fun — can be yours. Sign up for your free ticket today and show us your stuff in Paris.